'Kanya Cekeshe must be freed, whatever it takes' — Fikile Mbalula as Ronald Lamola promises to act
“We must fix this. This cadre must be freed whatever it takes.”
This is what transport minister Fikile Mbalula said after the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday denied Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe leave to appeal against his 2017 conviction.
The court also refused Cekeshe's bail application, pending an application in the high court against both his conviction and sentence for public violence and malicious damage to property.
After the verdict, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola said in a tweet: “We note the dismissal of both the leave to appeal and bail for fees must fall activists Khaya Cekeshe by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.”
“We're in the process of urgently assisting him with an application for presidential pardon or other legally available avenues,” Lamola said.
Cekeshe has been in Leeuwkop prison since December 2017 after being sentenced to an eight-year prison term — three of which were suspended — for public violence and malicious damage to property.
He pleaded guilty to setting a police vehicle alight during a #FeesMustFall protest in 2016.
We note the dismissal of both the leave to appeal and bail for fees must fall activists Khaya Cekeshe by the Johannesburg Magistrate Court. We’re in the process of urgently assisting him with an application for presidential pardon or other legally available avenues.— Minister of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@RonaldLamola) October 14, 2019
We must fix this , This cader must be freed whatever it takes 👊 pic.twitter.com/87SHL5DXyP— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 14, 2019
The justice system is lenient on rapists and murderers yet they are harsh on a student who fought for free education. The life of a black person is a struggle, we fight for free education, land and safety. Black child you are on your own. #FreeKanyaCekeshe #KanyaCekeshe— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 14, 2019
If #KanyaCekeshe burnt that police van then maybe he must spend a little time in jail for wasting taxpayers money...— Yaya (@YMaqalekane) October 14, 2019
This burn property down thing must be discouraged...protests can be just as successful without it.
Ndibetheni ke, ondi thukayo ndzom thuka anye nam!
#KanyaCekeshe case says to me "never ever fight for a black man". I mean why can't the #FeesMustFall activists shutdown all the universities until Kanya is released? It's a dog eat dog world— #ThaboZA (@thabokaySA) October 14, 2019
This Kaya Cekeshe case is heartbreaking to watch💔💔. The system is designed to disadvantage the marginalized and the disenfranchised of the society. This is a cruel goverment. #KanyaCekeshe— #FreeKanyaCekeshe (@Rev_Mente) October 14, 2019