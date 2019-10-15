Modern ports the key to Africa's economic success: Fikile Mbalula

A day after Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina controversially tweeted that Durban harbour should be closed “so that no minerals leave the country”, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called for ports to be modernised.

This, said Mbalula, would fast-track economic growth.

Mbalula delivered the keynote address at the African Ports and Rail Evolution conference in Durban on Tuesday.

He said despite the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area, set up to promote economic integration and growth, the continent still faced “serious operational and infrastructure inefficiencies”.

“We must move faster to establishing a regional regulatory authority to enforce agreed harmonised standards.”

Mbalula said while challenges in the rail sector were being addressed, there was an “urgent need to mobilise regional resources to modernise the country's ports to improve turnaround times.