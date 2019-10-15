South Africa

MultiChoice fire started in ventilation system on roof

15 October 2019 - 17:55 By Naledi Shange
Smoke pours from the MultiChoice offices in Randburg on Tuesday.
Smoke pours from the MultiChoice offices in Randburg on Tuesday.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee via Twitter

Tuesday's fire at the MultiChoice building in Randburg, Johannesburg, was brought under control around two hours after it started.

According to emergency medical services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe, the fire was contained about 2.30pm.

“The fire was mostly on the ventilation system on the roof of the building. This is not the new MultiChoice building, but the old one - the technical [operations] building," said Radebe.

EMS received the call about the fire around 12.45pm and deployed several fire trucks to the scene.

Footage of the fire circulating on social media on Tuesday showed thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky. 

No injuries were reported and the building was safely evacuated.

Following the dousing of the flames, Radebe said the building was still safe to use.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Smoke billows as MultiChoice building burns

A building at the MultiChoice offices in Randburg, Johannesburg, caught on fire on Tuesday.
News
5 hours ago

Staff evacuated as fire guts theatre section of Mitchells Plain day hospital

Patients and staff were evacuated safely as a fire gutted the theatre section of Mitchells Plain day hospital in Cape Town on Friday afternoon.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Two students treated after fire at women's residence at Maties

Two students have been treated for minor injuries after a fire broke out at the Huis ten Bosch women's residence at the University of Stellenbosch on ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  3. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  4. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa
  5. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
X