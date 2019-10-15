New service delivery model to be tested at eThekwini municipality

She said the bulk of the focus would be on local government.

"The three spheres of government should plan together ... on what should happen in the district - or in a metro, in this case. The plan should not come from national, it should include the views of the people on the ground," she said.

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the city later this week, when he is expected to officially launch the new model for eThekwini.

Last month he successfully launched the model at the Lusikisiki local municipality in the Eastern Cape. He is expected to launch a third pilot model in the Waterberg district municipality in Limpopo next month.

"The first site is OR Tambo. It is a very rural district, a poor district. Most of the people there are employed by the government, but it's got a lot of potential. eThekwini was chosen as the second pilot - it's urban with some rural. We also chose Waterberg - it is a mining district," said Dlamini-Zuma.

She said one of the government's main objectives was to identify local development opportunities and ensure economic activity in every district.

"Unemployment will not abate if we do not ensure that there are opportunities for employment outside government in all the districts. This will also assist us in addressing poverty," she said.