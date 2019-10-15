South Africa

One dead after overloaded bakkie crashes in KZN

15 October 2019 - 20:19 By Naledi Shange
The victim's body lies next to the bakkie that he and 20 others were travelling in when it overturned.
Image: Supplied / Arrive Alive

One of 21 people who were in a bakkie when it rolled on Tuesday at Ntabavombu, in KwaZulu-Natal, has died.

Arrive Alive said the accident happened shortly before midday.

“When paramedics arrived on scene, they found a bakkie had lost control and rolled, resulting in the 21 occupants [being] flung from the vehicle,” said the group.

“One of the occupants unfortunately was declared dead on the scene.

"Two patients sustained critical injuries. Five patients sustained serious injuries and 13 patients sustained minor injuries.”

The injured were stabilised on scene and then transported to the local hospital. Some were rushed privately to the local clinic.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

