South Africa

PIC considering liquidation of Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo

15 October 2019 - 19:02 By Linda Ensor
Controversial businessman Iqbal Survé's company is reportedly in danger of being liquidated.
Controversial businessman Iqbal Survé's company is reportedly in danger of being liquidated.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lerato Maduna

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is considering liquidating Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings - as well as court action to freeze the assets of its subsidiary, Ayo Technology Solutions.

BusinessLIVE reported that parliament’s finance committee heard on Tuesday that the PIC had issued a letter of demand to Sekunjalo over its failure to repay the loan it gave the company to acquire Independent Media.

The PIC’s head of legal services, Lindiwe Dlamini, said in reply to questions by MPs on Tuesday that the state-owned asset manager is looking at potentially liquidating the company.

Survé said in a statement that suggestions by PIC that “there is any basis on which the PIC can liquidate Sekunjalo [are] deceitful, reckless and aims to destroy and destabilise our business”.

For the full story, visit BusinessLIVE.

READ MORE:

Ayo tells the PIC to take responsibility for its own mess

Ayo Technology Solutions has denied claims it misrepresented itself before the state-owned asset manager invested R4.3bn in the company
Business
2 months ago

Judge slams Survé over claims of links to Gordhan and DA

Western Cape judge Patrick Gamble has denied having any association with either public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan or the DA.
News
3 days ago

Iqbal Survé goes to war with FSCA after raid on his headquarters

Sekunjalo intends to challenge an FSCA warrant that allowed it to search the company's offices and those of African Equity Empowerment Investment
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  3. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  4. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa
  5. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
X