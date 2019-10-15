South Africa

Social development sets record straight on#RememberKhwezi campaign - 'It's not ours'

15 October 2019 - 11:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Department of social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.
Image: Linda Mthombeni

The department of social development has denied being part of a gender-based violence campaign poster using #RememberKhwezi.

The poster, which is circulating on social media platforms, has caused outrage among many tweeps who have accused the department of using Khwezi's plight to promote its campaign. 

The fake poster wormed its way into social media on Friday, during minister Lindiwe Zulu's visit and address at the gender-based violence command centre in Pretoria.

The department also released its original posters which were used to promote the minister's visit to show which campaigns it was spearheading.

Fezekile Kuzwayo was an HIV/Aids activist who accused former president Jacob Zuma of rape in 2005. She died in 2016.

