Social development sets record straight on#RememberKhwezi campaign - 'It's not ours'
The department of social development has denied being part of a gender-based violence campaign poster using #RememberKhwezi.
The poster, which is circulating on social media platforms, has caused outrage among many tweeps who have accused the department of using Khwezi's plight to promote its campaign.
Dear Shaun. The Department has no campaign with such a name. On Friday, the Minister visited the GBVCC. This was covered extensively by the media. All posters created for the visit and the centre were shared on all our social media platforms. https://t.co/sNBUCTSf8D— Social Development (@The_DSD) October 14, 2019
The fake poster wormed its way into social media on Friday, during minister Lindiwe Zulu's visit and address at the gender-based violence command centre in Pretoria.
The department also released its original posters which were used to promote the minister's visit to show which campaigns it was spearheading.
Those are ours. 🙏 https://t.co/53fZr2nKiE pic.twitter.com/38JikPtYDC— Social Development (@The_DSD) October 14, 2019
Fezekile Kuzwayo was an HIV/Aids activist who accused former president Jacob Zuma of rape in 2005. She died in 2016.