Two children die after falling from bridge in Limpopo

15 October 2019 - 07:18 By Iavan Pijoos
Two siblings died when they fell from a makeshift bridge in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.
Two young children died after they fell from a makeshift wooden bridge in a village near Thohoyandou over the weekend, Limpopo police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said four siblings were walking to a section of Muledane village when the eight-year-old girl slipped and fell from the bridge into a ditch below.

“Her brother also jumped into the ditch, apparently trying to rescue his sister, but they both perished. The other two siblings ran home to raise the alarm.”

“It is not clear at this stage if the deceased drowned or died as a result of the falling. The ditch was apparently filled with water after the recent rains that fell in the area,” he said.

The incident happened on Saturday.

