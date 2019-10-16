WATCH | 'Abusive' salon owner seeks legal advice after being caught on camera swearing at employees

Eastgate Mall management has condemned the "abusive" behaviour of an upmarket salon boss towards staff members.

Her actions were captured in a series of video clips taken at the "Nail Me" salon on Tuesday. The videos caused an uproar on social media, with calls for the salon to be shut down.

In one of the videos, a woman - believed to be the salon owner - can be seen asking a female staff member where she's been. She responds that she went to the toilet, and the woman then asks why it took between 15 and 20 minutes.

Moments later, the woman closes doors at the salon before walking toward staff members shouting.

"F**k, everybody, stop everything you’re doing … " she can be heard saying.