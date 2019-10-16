Cape Town taxi drivers slammed for peak-hour protest over warrants

Minibus taxi drivers mistakenly believe they are above the law, says the city of Cape Town.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith hit out at taxi drivers on Wednesday after they staged a protest in central Cape Town on Tuesday evening that led to the assault of a police officer, who was robbed of his firearm.

Passengers were forced out of taxis at the station deck rank and roads were blocked, causing congestion during the afternoon peak period.

Smith said the drivers’ behaviour was deplorable, and part of a new trend of violent reaction to the rule of law.

“It is our understanding that taxi drivers were upset about a warrant operation that was taking place yesterday afternoon, where officers issued ... notices for offenders to appear in court,” he said.