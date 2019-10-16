Crowdfunding set up for suspended journalist who called Malema a 'p**s'

A crowdfunding drive is under way for veteran radio journalist Barry Bateman after he was docked one month’s pay for calling EFF leader Julius Malema a "p**s".

The journalist was caught on camera using the derogatory phrase just moments after posing questions to Malema. He was in conversation with another reporter when the comment was made.

Bateman was pulled off air after the clip went viral on Twitter.

This week he issued an unreserved apology to Malema, his employer Eyewitness News, all South Africans and “all women” for last month's off-the-cuff remark.

“As a senior journalist and a citizen of South Africa, I have a duty to uphold the highest ethical standards and professional conduct, whatever the circumstances or differences I may have with other newsmakers,” he said in Tuesday's apology.

“My comments went against my company's values and risked undermining the important role it plays in promoting gender equality, its contribution to the country's war against gender-based violence, and its role in building trust as an ethical media house.