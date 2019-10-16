WATCH | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow says he started using drugs at 13 - with his mother

Ninow told the court that he left work early three days before the incident. He called his drug dealer, who delivered drugs to him.

When he was at the Dros, he ordered beer. He said he did not intentionally choose to sit in the kiddies' area. He also denied telling the waitress that he was waiting for someone. On the day, Ninow said he consumed large quantities of alcohol and drugs.

"I started drinking and it got out control."

He said he moved to the bar area where he sat with a man he did not know.

The court heard that Ninow did not have money to pay his bill. This despite evidence before court that he told a waitress that she should tell him when his tab had reached R650.