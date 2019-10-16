South Africa

Eleven arrested for fraudulent roadworthy certificates in Limpopo

16 October 2019 - 15:52 By ERNEST MABUZA
Eleven officials from a private vehicle testing centre were arrested in Marble Hall, Limpopo, on suspicion of fraud.
Eleven officials from a private vehicle testing centre were arrested in Marble Hall, Limpopo, on suspicion of fraud.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Eleven officials were arrested at a privately owned vehicle testing station in Marble Hall, Limpopo, on Wednesday on suspicion that they issued roadworthy certificates for vehicles that they never actually examined.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said officers from its national traffic anti-corruption unit, the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit raided the SNJ testing station where they arrested the owner of the station, the manager, eight examiners and an administrative clerk.

"We found them burning some documents, and we suspect they were trying to hide evidence. They will appear in court on Friday to face charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice," Zwane said.

The arrests in Marble Hall follow those in Lephalale on Monday, where three testing officials and a clerk were arrested for the same offence.

In the Monday raid, Zwane said three of the four officials arrested were repeat offenders as they had been arrested in April for the same offence and released on R1,000 bail each.

The four officials appeared in court on Tuesday and they were due to appear in the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Thursday for a bail application.

Zwane said the raids are part of "Operation Corolla" which has been initiated to combat the fraudulent issuing of roadworthy certificates. Zwane said unroadworthy vehicles counted among the top three major contributory factors to road deaths.

MORE

Traffic information employees unpaid for eight months

About 66 former employees of Tasima (Pty) Ltd – a company contracted by the Department of Transport’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to ...
News
1 month ago

Eastern Cape traffic officials convicted of licence fraud and corruption

Three Eastern Cape vehicle-testing officials have been convicted and sentenced to terms ranging from three years' correctional supervision to six ...
News
3 weeks ago

Hawks bust more Mpumalanga police and traffic officials for corruption

The Hawks have arrested five more police and traffic officials for allegedly demanding bribes from motorists in Mpumalanga.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Message from the grave: 'Let me out, it's f***ing dark in here!' World
  3. 'We're devastated': Father of Bishops teacher probed for sexual misconduct South Africa
  4. ‘Closing Durban harbour will be devastating’ – analysts on Ekurhuleni mayor's ... South Africa
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Fear not, SA, the state capture rogues are finally landing in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
X