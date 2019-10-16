Four years later, still no sign of water in these Pietermaritzburg taps

The uMgungundlovu municipality in Pietermaritzburg has broken its promise to send contractors to Maqongqo to fix taps, which have never had water since being installed four years ago.

At present, residents fetch water from a dirty stream, which they call Emarasteni. The elderly women have to travel about 4km to the stream and they have to sieve cow dung from the water before using it.

A water tanker does come but not often enough, say the residents. The tanker comes twice a week and sometimes only once.

According to the residents who spoke to GroundUp, their communal taps were removed in 2014 and 2015, and individual taps with water meters were installed at each house as part of a water project for Maqongqo. But the new taps have never worked.