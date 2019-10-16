Load-shedding returns to Mzansi!

Eskom on Wednesday announced that stage 2 load-shedding is likely to be implemented from 9am to 11pm.

The power alert stated this is “due to a shortage of capacity”.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said he was receiving information of “major Eskom generation capacity supply shortages as unplanned generation breakdowns (UCLF) spiked yesterday and continue today”.

Yelland tweeted that he had been told of one reactor down at Koeberg, four units down with boiler tube leaks, a problem at Grootvlei, and a conveyor down from Grootegeluk to Matimba.

The City of Johannesburg has advised that load-shedding is expected in the inner city and Johannesburg north between 9am and 11pm.

On the West Rand in Florida and surrounds, also in the Alexandra and Kyalami areas, electricity will be out between 12pm and 4:30pm.

In the Cresta, Bryanston and Houghton areas, electricity will be out from 4pm to 8:30pm.

Johannesburg Central, Rosebank, Killarney and the south of Johannesburg areas are expected be without electricity from 8pm to 11pm.

Cape Town expects stage two to affect most areas, with power cuts of about 2 hours at some point during the day. There will be load-shedding in the CBD from 2pm to 4.30pm.