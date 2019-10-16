South Africa

Meghan Cremer murder trio told to be patient and will spend Christmas behind bars

16 October 2019 - 14:35 By Dan Meyer
The trio accused of killing Meghan Cremer will spend Christmas behind bars.
The trio accused of killing Meghan Cremer will spend Christmas behind bars.
Image: Facebook/Meghan Cremer

The three men accused of kidnapping and murdering 30-year-old Meghan Cremer in August will have to wait until the new year to learn their fate.

This as the investigation into the killing continues. 

Magistrate Keith le Keur told Shiraz Jaftha, 39, Charlie Daniels, 34, and Jeremy Sias, 27, to "remain patient" as the state awaited postmortem results.

The trio appeared in the Athlone magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Cremer's body was discovered in a sand mine in Philippi five days after she went missing from her home on a stud farm only a few kilometres away. The trio accused of her killing were initially arrested when they were found in possession of her vehicle.

A charge of murder was added to Sias' rap sheet once Cremer's body was discovered with her hands bound and a rope around her neck. His co-accused are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.

Sias has a prior assault conviction and has a vehicle-theft case pending. Jaftha has a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction.

The case will resume on January 27 2020.

Meghan Cremer's murder shocked family, friends and South Africa. The 30-year-old horse rider's body was found in a sandy field close to the cottage where Cremer was residing. But mystery still revolves around how Cremer's death unfolded and who the suspects are in the case. This is what we know so far.

MORE

WATCH | Meghan Cremer murder: The investigation into the suspects

The suspects in the murder case of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer include Jeremy Sias, who grew up on the farm where Cremer lived for five years before ...
News
2 months ago

Meghan Cremer murder accused abandons bail bid

Shiraaz Jaftha, one of three men accused of kidnapping and murdering Meghan Cremer in August, has joined his co-accused in forfeiting his bail ...
News
1 month ago

Mystery man in the Meghan Cremer murder

Two days after Meghan Cremer disappeared in Philippi, her bank card was used at an ATM in nearby Lotus River.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Message from the grave: 'Let me out, it's f***ing dark in here!' World
  3. 'We're devastated': Father of Bishops teacher probed for sexual misconduct South Africa
  4. ‘Closing Durban harbour will be devastating’ – analysts on Ekurhuleni mayor's ... South Africa
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Fear not, SA, the state capture rogues are finally landing in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
X