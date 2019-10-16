Meghan Cremer murder trio told to be patient and will spend Christmas behind bars

The three men accused of kidnapping and murdering 30-year-old Meghan Cremer in August will have to wait until the new year to learn their fate.

This as the investigation into the killing continues.

Magistrate Keith le Keur told Shiraz Jaftha, 39, Charlie Daniels, 34, and Jeremy Sias, 27, to "remain patient" as the state awaited postmortem results.

The trio appeared in the Athlone magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Cremer's body was discovered in a sand mine in Philippi five days after she went missing from her home on a stud farm only a few kilometres away. The trio accused of her killing were initially arrested when they were found in possession of her vehicle.

A charge of murder was added to Sias' rap sheet once Cremer's body was discovered with her hands bound and a rope around her neck. His co-accused are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.

Sias has a prior assault conviction and has a vehicle-theft case pending. Jaftha has a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction.

The case will resume on January 27 2020.