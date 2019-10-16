Murdered Pietermaritzburg schoolboy died 'defending a young girl'

When Hershall Fynn left home to go to school, he did so with a promise to his mother: he would study hard and give her a better life.

But the 18-year-old's promise will never come to fruition, because Fynn was fatally stabbed outside his school in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

“I still can't believe it, I still need to take it in. I still think he will come home," said his mom, Natalie Fynn, on Wednesday. "I felt so sad and he told me that he would do everything for me, he would finish his matric and have just gotten his learner's licence. He always used to say, ‘Don't worry, mommy, I am gonna make everything right for you'."

According to Roy Ram, governing body chairperson at Eastwood Secondary School, where Fynn was in 'grade 11, the boy was killed after he defended a girl who was being stabbed during a matric school-leaving tradition which turned violent on Monday.

The girl is being treated in hospital from her wounds.