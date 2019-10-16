POLL | Zuma in court: Delay tactic or justice in action?

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared briefly before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday. He faces charges including corruption, fraud and racketeering relating to the controversial 1999 multibillion-rand arms deal.

Zuma stands accused of receiving a yearly R500,000 bribe from French arms deal manufacturer, Thales. Bribes were facilitated by his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of corruption and fraud in 2005, and was released on medical parole in 2009.

Thales allegedly bribed Zuma to escape being investigated for corruption.

During Tuesday's appearance, Zuma's lawyer, advocate Thabani Masuku told the court that his client intends to appeal the judgment made by the court on Friday, which was to deny Zuma a permanent stay of prosecution.

Because of this, the pretrial on the matter was postponed to February 2020.

The move will see another delay in the matter, which has been ongoing for more than a decade.

