South Africa

POLL | Zuma in court: Delay tactic or justice in action?

16 October 2019 - 06:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former President Jacob Zuma.
Former President Jacob Zuma.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared briefly before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday. He faces charges including corruption, fraud and racketeering relating to the controversial 1999 multibillion-rand arms deal.

Zuma stands accused of receiving a yearly R500,000 bribe from French arms deal manufacturer, Thales. Bribes were facilitated by his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of corruption and fraud in 2005, and was released on medical parole in 2009.

Thales allegedly bribed Zuma to escape being investigated for corruption.

During Tuesday's appearance, Zuma's lawyer, advocate Thabani Masuku told the court that his client intends to appeal the judgment made by the court on Friday, which was to deny Zuma a permanent stay of prosecution.

Because of this, the pretrial on the matter was postponed to February 2020.

The move will see another delay in the matter, which has been ongoing for more than a decade.

Take our poll and tell us what you think about Zuma's move:

WATCH | Zuma has been 'ready for 14 years' - but his appeal halts corruption case until at least February

Former president Jacob Zuma "has been ready to face this trial for over 14 years", his advocate said on Tuesday, but the corruption case against him ...
News
23 hours ago

The state is ready, but will Zuma’s cash crunch stall the case?

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it is ready to proceed with the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma.
News
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma due at state capture commission next week

Former president Jacob Zuma is scheduled to appear before the chairperson of the state capture inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, from ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Message from the grave: 'Let me out, it's f***ing dark in here!' World
  3. 'We're devastated': Father of Bishops teacher probed for sexual misconduct South Africa
  4. ‘Closing Durban harbour will be devastating’ – analysts on Ekurhuleni mayor's ... South Africa
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Fear not, SA, the state capture rogues are finally landing in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
X