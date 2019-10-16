Probation officer's report anticipated as Dros rapist's sentencing proceedings begin

The trial of Nicholas Ninow resumes on Wednesday with sentencing proceedings, after his conviction last month on charges of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom cubicle of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria.

The 21-year-old has been in custody since the incident on September 22, 2018.

He had watched the little girl in the restaurant play area and later followed her to the female section of the bathrooms, the Pretoria High Court heard. According to patrons‚ the mother of the child went looking for her after she noticed she was not in the play area. She caught her daughter’s attacker in the act.

A video of an undressed Ninow when he was confronted by Dros staff and the girl's mother quickly went viral. In it, he was heard saying: “I'm sober, I'm a mental man.”

During his trial, his defence said he had been a troubled youth who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013, and had undergone treatment for substance abuse as a teenager. A psychiatrist had advised the lawyers that Ninow had harmed himself previously.

In September 2019, Ninow pleaded guilty to three counts and was subsequently convicted of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. His plea statement said he had consumed “substantial” quantities of the drug Cat and alcohol before the rape.

Judge Papi Masopa postponed the case to October 16 and 17 to allow the probation officer time to prepare a report before sentencing.