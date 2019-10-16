R2m in booze confiscated from unlicensed PE tavern in all-night raid

Alcohol worth R2m was confiscated from an illegal shebeen in Walmer, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday, said Eastern Cape police.

This seizure of the booze was part of a operation aimed at quashing illegal taverns and shebeens in the area.

"On Tuesday October 14 2019 from 4pm until 7am this morning [Wednesday], SAPS Walmer held an operation in the G-West area, with special focus on clamping down on shebeens and illegal taverns," said Col Priscilla Naidu.

"One shebeen was closed and liquor to the amount of approximately R2m was seized. A female was charged for dealing in liquor," she said.

Cluster commander Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile said the raids would be ongoing.

"These sting operations will ensure proper monitoring of the taverns and shebeens. The Liquor Control Board is with us during our operations to ascertain the legitimacy of these taverns. We will be coming down hard and fast on those who do not comply with the law," Patekile said.