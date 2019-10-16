Rapist Nicholas Ninow was sexually abused during 'chaotic' childhood

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow was sexually abused as a child, a psychologist told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Ninow has admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September 2018.

Ninow, according to Marina Genis, who testified in mitigation of sentence, grew up in a "chaotic" environment. She said she saw Ninow twice. She also consulted his mother, his ex-fiancée, his grandmother and his tutor.

Ninow grew up in an environment where his mother and his grandfather were drug addicts, Genis said.

"His mother would be evicted ... because she could not pay the rent. They moved around a lot."