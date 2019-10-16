Rapist Nicholas Ninow was sexually abused during 'chaotic' childhood
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow was sexually abused as a child, a psychologist told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Ninow has admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September 2018.
Ninow, according to Marina Genis, who testified in mitigation of sentence, grew up in a "chaotic" environment. She said she saw Ninow twice. She also consulted his mother, his ex-fiancée, his grandmother and his tutor.
Ninow grew up in an environment where his mother and his grandfather were drug addicts, Genis said.
"His mother would be evicted ... because she could not pay the rent. They moved around a lot."
Genis said Ninow was emotionally and physically neglected. He was also sexually abused.
"The sexual abuse could have played a role in his behaviour," said Genis.
She said Ninow was severely beaten by one of his mother's boyfriends. He was once locked in a cupboard.
"He was beaten with fists and a belt," she said.
When his grandmother noticed that he was being abused, she tried to take him to live with her.
According to Genis, there was not always food in the house Ninow lived in with his mother and he would eat with other children at school. She said Ninow left to live with his grandmother. His relationship with his grandmother was described as "positive".
However, when he visited his mother, he would allegedly drink and use drugs with her.
Genis also told the court that Ninow's ex-fiancée said their relationship was strong, he treated her extremely well, and that she told him to stop taking drugs. The relationship ended three months ago, and they have a 10-month-old baby together. He has seen the child only once.
Ninow, who according to Genis admitted to being a full blown drug addict, started smoking cigarettes at the age of seven.
"To support his drug addiction, he would steal from his grandmother. She said Ninow was angry as a child and would hit walls with his fists. He also tried to cut himself with a blade.
"At age 14, he tried to commit suicide. He was diagnosed with bipolar [disorder]. At the age of 15 he attempted to commit suicide again," she said.
According to Genis, Ninow has been struggling with depression and anxiety.
"He says he doesn't feel, physically, pain anymore. He said he uses drugs to not feel emotions."
Ninow admitted to watching adult porn, said the psychologist. His ex-fiancée told Genis that Ninow's sex drive was normal when he was sober but it became excessive when he took drugs.
Ninow, Genis said, suffers negative thoughts towards himself and the world. "He has lack of trust and doesn't see genuine affection and love."
She said Ninow was, however, capable of receiving and giving genuine love.
"He is not considered to have a paedophilic disorder," she said.
The trial continues.