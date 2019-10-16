South Africa

Schools are short of teachers and full of vacancies – 19,000 to be exact

16 October 2019 - 07:00 By Prega Govender
A total of 562 schools in the Eastern Cape and 697 in Limpopo did not have principals.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

SA’s largest association of governing bodies has slammed provincial education departments for lengthy delays in filling vacant principal and teacher posts.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga told parliament last month there were 19,007 vacancies at the end of June, including 2,402 for principals and 16,605 for deputy principals, heads of departments and teachers.

