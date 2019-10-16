Stellenbosch University demands return of DNA samples - but UK lab hits back

Stellenbosch University has demanded that a UK-based laboratory return DNA samples that the laboratory allegedly wanted to commercialise without consent.

The DNA and associated data had been shared for research purposes with the Wellcome Sanger Institute. The samples had been collected from indigenous groups in countries including SA and Botswana.

In March, the university served the institute with notice to return the samples and its data, but said it had not received any response.

“The university has been investigating this matter since early 2019, and we have instructed the Wellcome Sanger Institute to cease any current or planned commercial activities related to the DNA and data in question, and to return the samples and data to the university,” said university spokesperson Martin Viljoen.

The DailyMail reported that donors were told the samples would be used for “population history and human evolution” and were shared by the university under “material transfer arrangements”.

Seven months after it wrote the letter to the lab, the university said it had acquired neither the DNA samples, nor the data.

“We are currently awaiting a full response from the institute. We have made contact with the relevant community participants to inform them of the university’s course of action and to request their in-principle support. The university remains in contact with the relevant community and will keep them informed of further developments,” said Viljoen.