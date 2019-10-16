South Africa

WATCH | MK veterans dance outside court in support of Jacob Zuma

16 October 2019 - 14:58 By Anthony Molyneaux

Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) veterans danced in support of former president Jacob Zuma who appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

Zuma is facing charges of corruption related to the arms deal.

He appeared briefly in court, where the state said that his legal team intended to apply for leave to appeal the dismissal of his permanent stay of prosecution.

The trial was postponed to February 2020.

After his appearance, Zuma sang with his supporters outside court.

