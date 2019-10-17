Cops confiscate fake goods worth R9m in Joburg CBD

Gauteng police confiscated counterfeit goods worth more than R9m during a raid in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said police and brand holders pounced on a building in the inner city.

He said the goods included trousers, T-shirts, running shoes, belts and track pants, bearing the labels of local and international brands.

The counterfeit goods were packed in bags and found in storage units on different floors of the 11-storey building.

Fake labels and branded stickers were also found.

“Gauteng police will continue with these operations in the province and are asking the community to co-operate and furnish information about people who are storing and trading in counterfeit goods,” Peters said.