Dros rapist: ‘It was the drugs … I can be an amazing person’
17 October 2019 - 06:20
Convicted Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow presented himself to court on Wednesday as a broken man and a drug addict suffering from depression and bipolar disorder.
During sentencing proceedings he recounted how had a troubled, drug-addled childhood, and how his addict mother had introduced him to chemical drugs.
Tearing up at one point, he read out a poem he had written for his seven-year-old victim.
