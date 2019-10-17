South Africa

Dros rapist: ‘It was the drugs … I can be an amazing person’

17 October 2019 - 06:20 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow testifies in mitigation of sentence in the North Gauteng High Court.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Convicted Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow presented himself to court on Wednesday as a broken man and a drug addict suffering from depression and bipolar disorder.

During sentencing proceedings he recounted how had a troubled, drug-addled childhood, and how his addict mother had introduced him to chemical drugs.

Tearing up at one point, he read out a poem he had written for his seven-year-old victim.

