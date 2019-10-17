South Africa

Gautengers, brace yourselves for sweltering weather as heatwave continues

17 October 2019 - 13:37 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The temperatures in Gauteng are expected to reach 35C on Friday, with virtually no chance of rain in the next few days.
Image: vapi / 123RF Stock Photo

If you live in Gauteng, it's time to get out the aircon (load-shedding permitting) and get out your costumes, because sweltering temperatures are predicated to continue for the next three days.

On Thursday, Johannesburg reached 32°C, while the mercury rose to 35°C in Pretoria, said the SA Weather Services (Saws). Both cities have zero chance of rainfall on Thursday and a 30% chance on Friday.

Johannesburg and Pretoria's maximum temperatures on Friday will be 34°C and 35°C.

The temperature in Johannesburg will reach 33°C on Saturday, while the maximum in Pretoria will be 35°C. 

Saws forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said no rain is expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Friday, while light thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and the eastern parts of the Free State from the afternoon into the evening.

Maliage said the heatwave will continue, despite the thunderstorms.

