Ipid investigation sees VIP protection cop jailed for six years for attempted rape

A constable was sentenced to six years in jail for attempted rape, after an investigation by police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Const Thabiso Shabangu, who was based at the VIP Protection Unit in Pretoria, attempted to rape a woman in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, in July 2018, while off duty.

Ipid said Shabangu, 33, had attended a party. In the early hours of the morning, he went into a room where a 29-year-old woman was sleeping.

Shabangu choked her while trying to rape her. The woman fought back and bit off parts of his fingers.

The matter was reported to the local police station, which transferred the matter to Ipid for investigation. Senior investigator Nomusa Masuku handled the case.

Shabangu was sentenced by the Nigel regional court on Tuesday.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said Ipid’s acting executive director, Victor Ofentse Senna, and the Gauteng office appreciated the investigation conducted by Masuku and her team.

“Ipid will not tolerate any crime committed by SAPS and or municipal police,” Sontaga said.