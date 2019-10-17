Is it still abuse if the pupil had sex with a woman teacher?
Is sex with a pupil still inappropriate if the teacher is female and the pupil is over 18?
Experts say not only is it inappropriate but it is abusive, and the apparent apathy for the boys is saying a lot about how trauma is genderised.
This comes after a teacher at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, left under a cloud amid allegations she had inappropriate relationships with several pupils.
