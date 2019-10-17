South Africa

JMPD officer killed while directing traffic on M1 in Joburg

17 October 2019
The officer was hit while directing traffic at about 8am.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer died after she was run over on the M1 on Thursday morning.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the officer was hit while directing traffic at about 8am.

“It was a female motorist and she was also injured in the incident.”

Minnaar said the accident happened on Marlboro Drive, on the M1 off-ramp.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the driver.    

