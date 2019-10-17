LAW ENFORCEMENT: Joburg and Medellin — tale of two unequal cities waging war on crime

Mothibi Pheko’s gun rested across his bulletproof vest as he patrolled a lush Johannesburg suburb backed by an array of hi-tech tools to combat SA’s notoriously violent thieves.

As he pulled over to check on residents, staff in the nearby control room monitored surveillance camera feeds from around the properties.

"We are proactive when it comes to crime prevention, not only reactive," said Pheko, who works with local security firm 7Arrows, pointing out several closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on different corners of the Sandown gated community.

"Every person has a right to be safe."

A growing number of cities worldwide are using advanced CCTV systems and forensic tools such as DNA databases to tackle crime, raising concerns that privacy is being lost while criminals are merely being pushed to poorer areas that have less surveillance.

Security experts say state-of-the-art gadgets are no substitute for efforts to address underlying causes of crime, such as high unemployment and inequality, or to reform corrupt and overburdened law enforcement agencies.

To speed up its response, 7Arrows buys live footage from 1,500 CCTV cameras around Johannesburg — set to increase to 15,000 by February — that can read licence plates in high definition and use thermal detectors for poor visibility.

"Vumacam’s vetted clients who have access to view our feed can choose to overlay a number of software options that will help generate alerts," said Ricky Croock, CEO of Vumacam, which is rolling out the cameras.

"Analytic software filters out 95% of footage and only unusual behaviour is sent to clients, who then decide whether to dispense a security vehicle."