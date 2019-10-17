Long-term imprisonment and reformative programmes can save Nicholas Ninow: lawyer

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's lawyer has pleaded with the Pretoria high court to impose a lesser sentence than life imprisonment on him.

Ninow admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September 2018. The self-confessed drug addict on Wednesday presented himself as a broken man who suffered from anger issues and depression. His grandmother, Pauline Gericke, testified that Ninow was a different person when he was on drugs. He became angry, delusional and displayed signs of being a maniac, Gericke said.

His lawyer, Herman Alberts, told the court on Thursday that Ninow's personal circumstances and background were "highly unusual".

“You have a mother introducing her son to drugs. The damage done by the mother did not disappear,” Alberts argued.

“I have to concede he committed a very serious offence, but life imprisonment is an extreme sentence.”