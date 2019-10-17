South Africa

Prime Durban beaches reopened after whale death

17 October 2019 - 16:41 By Naledi Shange
Beaches in Umhlanga have been reopened after being closed when a dead whale washed up on to the sand.
Beaches in Umhlanga have been reopened after being closed when a dead whale washed up on to the sand.
Image: Umhlanga UIP via Facebook

Popular beaches in upmarket Umhlanga, north of Durban, were reopened on Thursday morning after being closed for four days after a dead whale washed up on the shore.

Managers at the urban improvement precinct confirmed the reopening to TimesLIVE.

The public was barred from the beaches after the whale washed up on Sunday. Beaches remained closed during the clean-up of the whale carcass.

Beachgoers who asked what had been done with the carcass were told it had been taken to a dumping site in Tongaat.

The cause of the whale’s death was not known.

MORE

Whale washes up on Umhlanga beach

Swimming has been barred at Umhlanga beach after a dead humpback whale washed up on the beach.
News
4 days ago

Dead whale hacked by locals on KwaZulu-Natal beach

A dead adolescent whale, which washed up on a KwaZulu-Natal south coast beach on Saturday, has been hacked by locals eager to get a piece of the ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Beachgoers help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the U.S. ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. We're devastated, says father of Bishops teacher probed for sexual misconduct South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Abusive' salon owner seeks legal advice after being caught on camera ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa
  4. Murder in Alaska: how a South African man answered online questions about crime ... World
  5. Crowdfunding set up for suspended journalist who called Malema a 'p**s' South Africa

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X