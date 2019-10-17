Prime Durban beaches reopened after whale death

Popular beaches in upmarket Umhlanga, north of Durban, were reopened on Thursday morning after being closed for four days after a dead whale washed up on the shore.

Managers at the urban improvement precinct confirmed the reopening to TimesLIVE.

The public was barred from the beaches after the whale washed up on Sunday. Beaches remained closed during the clean-up of the whale carcass.

Beachgoers who asked what had been done with the carcass were told it had been taken to a dumping site in Tongaat.

The cause of the whale’s death was not known.