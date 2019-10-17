'Restaurants creep me out': 7-year-old girl relives rape ordeal in nightmares

The seven-year-old girl who Nicholas Ninow admitted to raping has nightmares about him every night.

This is according to forensic social worker Karen Botha, who compiled a victim impact assessment report on the girl and her family.

"She [the child] says she still sees the accused when she goes to bed," Botha said.

Ninow admitted raping the child in a female toilet at the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2018. He pleaded guilty to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.

Botha said the child was anxious and nervous when she consulted her early in October, 18 months after the incident.

"The victim was extremely nervous and anxious. She spoke softly. She remembered what happened at Dros and how she got hurt", Botha said.