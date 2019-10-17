Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher uploaded to porn site

Videos allegedly showing former Bishops teacher and water polo coach Fiona Viotti scantily clad in bed have been uploaded to a popular free porn streaming site.

The video is one of several lewd pieces of material that have been circulating on WhatsApp groups since allegations that the teacher was having a sexual relationship with one of the boys at the school emerged last week.

It has been viewed over 20,000 times already and was uploaded by a member's account called "JannieVannie".

Viotti's lawyer, William Booth, last week warned that sharing such videos without the person's explicit consent was illegal.

"You can't just publish videos if the person who is the subject matter of the videos has not given permission for that to be published because that is a serious invasion of the person's rights in terms of our constitution," he told Sunday Times.