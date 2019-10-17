South Africa

Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher uploaded to porn site

17 October 2019 - 14:01 By Dan Meyer
Fiona Viotti is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with pupils at Bishops in Cape Town.
Fiona Viotti is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with pupils at Bishops in Cape Town.
Image: Facebook/Fiona Viotti

Videos allegedly showing former Bishops teacher and water polo coach Fiona Viotti scantily clad in bed have been uploaded to a popular free porn streaming site. 

The video is one of several lewd pieces of material that have been circulating on WhatsApp groups since allegations that the teacher was having a sexual relationship with one of the boys at the school emerged last week. 

It has been viewed over 20,000 times already and was uploaded by a member's account called "JannieVannie". 

Viotti's lawyer, William Booth, last week warned that sharing such videos without the person's explicit consent was illegal.

"You can't just publish videos if the person who is the subject matter of the videos has not given permission for that to be published because that is a serious invasion of the person's rights in terms of our constitution," he told Sunday Times. 

Bishops calls on others affected by 'sexual misconduct by female teacher' to come forward

Elite all-boys school Diocesan College (better known as Bishops) has called for anyone who has been affected by a sex scandal involving a female ...
News
1 day ago

The school is proceeding with a widespread investigation that is understood to involve  interviewing more than 40 pupils. 

On Thursday, the chairperson for parliament's portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, commended "the courage" of the person involved in the original complaint against the teacher" and many other boys who have stepped forward and said "not in my name, me too".

Ncube-Ndaba said: "It is disconcerting that spaces intended to be safe for children to learn and thrive, are nodes in which gender-based violence is perpetrated.

"Whilst the committee respects the processes under way to deal with the matter, the committee urges the department of basic education to revisit its policies in schools – as all children have a right to be safe, including the boy child," the statement read.

The committee believes attention should be given to whether the current provisions that are in place within schools are adequate to deal with:

  • The reporting process for child victims of GBV
  • Prevention of secondary abuse – dealing with victimisation
  • Support interventions in place for victims
  • Vetting of persons employed to work with children in schools.

MORE

We're devastated, says father of Bishops teacher probed for sexual misconduct

The father of the Bishops teacher under investigation for sexual misconduct with pupils has spoken out about the “devastating events” involving his ...
News
2 days ago

Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy

Former Springbok rugby coach Nick Mallett's niece has resigned as a teacher at a leading Cape Town boys' school amid allegations of a sexual ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Explainer: How SA's new 'revenge porn' laws could get you jailed

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week signed the Films and Publications Amendment Bill into law, making the distribution of hate speech, child ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. We're devastated, says father of Bishops teacher probed for sexual misconduct South Africa
  2. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Abusive' salon owner seeks legal advice after being caught on camera ... South Africa
  4. Murder in Alaska: how a South African man answered online questions about crime ... World
  5. Crowdfunding set up for suspended journalist who called Malema a 'p**s' South Africa

Latest Videos

'I intentionally did those things to her': Nicholas Ninow testifies in Dros ...
'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
X