South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Eskom's Jabu Mabuza addresses SA's load-shedding challenges

17 October 2019 - 19:25 By timeslive

Eskom's acting CEO and chairman Jabu Mabuza was on Thursday set to address the country on the current electricity challenges.

Load-shedding started on Wednesday, and Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said it was expected to continue into next week. 

The latest round of blackouts has been blamed on ageing infrastructure. Six units are down because of boiler tube leaks, while a broken conveyor belt feeding coal to the Medupi power plant also added to the system constraints.

MORE

We're sorry, says David Mabuza as load-shedding hits SA

Deputy President David Mabuza has apologised to South African businesses and students who have been hit by rolling blackouts.
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | Explainer: Load-shedding again! Here's why and for how long

"Unplanned breakdowns" at the Medupi power station have once again left South Africans in the dark.
News
5 hours ago

How clever Capetonians lessen the effects of Eskom's load-shedding

While the rest of the country experienced stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday, those who get their electricity directly from the City of Cape Town ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. We're devastated, says father of Bishops teacher probed for sexual misconduct South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Abusive' salon owner seeks legal advice after being caught on camera ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa
  4. Murder in Alaska: how a South African man answered online questions about crime ... World
  5. Crowdfunding set up for suspended journalist who called Malema a 'p**s' South Africa

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X