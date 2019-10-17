WATCH LIVE | Eskom's Jabu Mabuza addresses SA's load-shedding challenges

Eskom's acting CEO and chairman Jabu Mabuza was on Thursday set to address the country on the current electricity challenges.

Load-shedding started on Wednesday, and Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said it was expected to continue into next week.

The latest round of blackouts has been blamed on ageing infrastructure. Six units are down because of boiler tube leaks, while a broken conveyor belt feeding coal to the Medupi power plant also added to the system constraints.