South Africa

Woman shot dead in armed robbery inside Pretoria mall

17 October 2019 - 14:30 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A female employee at Blue Valley Mall, Centurion, was shot dead on Thursday. Police are searching for armed robbers who escaped in three vehicles. Stock image.
A female employee at Blue Valley Mall, Centurion, was shot dead in an armed robbery on Thursday. 

The woman succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital after an unconfirmed number of suspects stormed the mall and fired shots. 

They took off with cellphones, laptops and television sets.

Police provincial spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a manhunt had been launched. 

“Police are working on leads and have launched a manhunt for an unconfirmed number of suspects believed to be travelling in three vehicles - two maroon vehicles, one of them an Almera, and a white Toyota… ”

The men had been armed with rifles and pistols and targeted the Reeds store where an unconfirmed number of goods were taken. 

“The suspects fired shots and one female employee was wounded. She succumbed to injuries in hospital,” said Peters.

People with information about the incident have been requested to urgently contact Wierdabrug police station.

