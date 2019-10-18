South Africa

Durban man escapes as car bursts into flames on freeway

18 October 2019 - 15:19 By TimesLIVE
A Durban man was lucky to escape after his car caught alight on Friday afternoon.
A Durban man was lucky to escape after his car caught alight on Friday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

A Durban man was lucky to escape after his car caught alight on the N2 freeway on Friday afternoon.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that paramedics received a call shortly after 1.30pm that a vehicle was on fire on the north-bound carriageway of the N2 near the KwaMashu interchange.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle experienced electrical issues with the car. When he pulled off to the side of the road the vehicle burst into flames," said Herbst.

There were no injuries reported, but the vehicle sustained "substantial damage".

Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services doused the flames.

MORE

Car bursts into flames on Durban’s R102

A car burst into flames on the R102 in Durban on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Schoolgirl impales hand on fence; man hurt when motorbike catches fire

A schoolgirl in Carletonville required emergency paramedic treatment after an accident while climbing over a palisade fence.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Truck in flames on Durban's busy M7 highway

Traffic on one of Durban’s busiest highways came to a standstill on Monday after a truck caught alight and capsized on the notorious road.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Abusive' salon owner seeks legal advice after being caught on camera ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cheers in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life South Africa
  4. WATCH | Armed robber calms and kisses elderly shopper instead of taking her ... World
  5. Crowdfunding set up for suspended journalist who called Malema a 'p**s' South Africa

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X