Eskom shows how not to do it; plus other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
If it weren’t for Eskom’s massive debt and unreliable service delivery, the green shoots of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s New Dawn would have sprouted into bushes here and there by now.
Ramaphosa and his inner circle have done wonders in the last 18 months to rid the country of some of the rotten apples left over from the Zuma years.
But with Eskom, the heartbeat of the economy, they got nowhere. In fact, it is now worse on that front. We have load-shedding again, which will probably go on for months.
Every day, load-shedding costs our already fragile economy more than R1 billion, economists say.
Read all about it in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
Only R10 for the first month!
Our first taste of load-shedding was in 2007 when supply couldn’t keep up with demand.
Then-president Thabo Mbeki had been warned by Eskom of the impending crisis, but he didn’t want to listen. In the end, he had to apologise: Eskom was right, he was wrong.
The decision was then made to go big and 13 power-generation projects were announced. Total cost: more than R200bn.
The two prestige projects were massive coal generators, Medupi and Kusile, which were supposed to increase our power generation capacity by more than half. That was a textbook case of how large projects should not be run.
Medupi and Kusile are the biggest disasters ever to hit the SA economy. The design was inadequate and had to be adjusted several times at great cost. And it is not over yet. It is a disaster – and a very expensive one – and Mepudi will only be fully functional in 2020 and Kusile in 2023.
The future looks dark, and we will have to wait for finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget speech at the end of the month to see if the government can shed some light.
The full article is in this week's Vrye Weekblad:
Must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad
THE WEEK IN POLITICS | Max du Preez writes about the justice minister's little mistake and wonders if Springbok Eben Etzebeth should choose his friends better.
FREE TO READ — THE SOUNDS OF SUFFERING | Golf estates and celebrated restaurants pose the same danger to traditional fishermen as quotas and corruption, writes Lien Botha.
FREE TO READ — MY LIVING HELL | Johann van Loggerenberg tells Anneliese Burgess about the nightmare he has been living since the “rogue unit” saga broke in 2014.
FREE TO READ – OWNER'S MANUAL | The Vagina Bible empowers women with the truth, Canadian gynaecologist and social media star doctor Jen Gunter tells Annelize Visser.
GET OUR APP HERE! | It is now even easier to read Vrye Weekblad.