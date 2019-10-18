Eskom shows how not to do it; plus other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Our first taste of load-shedding was in 2007 when supply couldn’t keep up with demand.

Then-president Thabo Mbeki had been warned by Eskom of the impending crisis, but he didn’t want to listen. In the end, he had to apologise: Eskom was right, he was wrong.

The decision was then made to go big and 13 power-generation projects were announced. Total cost: more than R200bn.

The two prestige projects were massive coal generators, Medupi and Kusile, which were supposed to increase our power generation capacity by more than half. That was a textbook case of how large projects should not be run.

Medupi and Kusile are the biggest disasters ever to hit the SA economy. The design was inadequate and had to be adjusted several times at great cost. And it is not over yet. It is a disaster – and a very expensive one – and Mepudi will only be fully functional in 2020 and Kusile in 2023.

The future looks dark, and we will have to wait for finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget speech at the end of the month to see if the government can shed some light.