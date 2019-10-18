FREE TO READ: Blast from the pastor: UK charity bans SA man for ‘splurge’
18 October 2019 - 09:00
An SA pastor, who allegedly used more than R1m from the credit cards and petty cash of a former London church to go on luxury European family holidays, has been barred for 10 years from holding any managerial position at any UK-based charities.
Last Monday, the axe came down on Martin Phelps, who, along with his wife Sandy, established the Rhema Church London in 1991.
