South Africa

FREE TO READ: Blast from the pastor: UK charity bans SA man for ‘splurge’

18 October 2019 - 09:00 By Graeme Hosken
SA pastor Martin Phelps has been banned from holding a managerial position or being a trustee in any charity in the UK.
Image: Facebook

An SA pastor, who allegedly used more than R1m from the credit cards and petty cash of a former London church to go on luxury European family holidays, has been barred for 10 years from holding any managerial position at any UK-based charities.

Last Monday, the axe came down on Martin Phelps, who, along with his wife Sandy, established the Rhema Church London in 1991.

