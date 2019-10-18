South Africa

FREE TO READ: ‘The monster is gone’: Cheers as Dros rapist is jailed for life

18 October 2019 - 05:54 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninowhas been served a life sentence for raping a 7-year old girl.
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninowhas been served a life sentence for raping a 7-year old girl.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

“To the little girl: I hope she can sleep better now knowing the monster will never come after her again.”

This was the message from #Notinmyname spokesperson Themba Maseko to the seven-year-old girl Nicholas Ninow admitted to raping at the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2018.

Ninow was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for the rape of the minor, to five years for possession of drugs, and another five years for defeating the ends of justice. The High Court in Pretoria also ordered that his name be entered into the sex offenders’ register. Ninow will not be able to work with children, the court ruled.

 

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Abusive' salon owner seeks legal advice after being caught on camera ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cheers in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life South Africa
  3. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  4. Crowdfunding set up for suspended journalist who called Malema a 'p**s' South Africa
  5. JMPD officer killed while directing traffic on M1 in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X