FREE TO READ: ‘The monster is gone’: Cheers as Dros rapist is jailed for life

“To the little girl: I hope she can sleep better now knowing the monster will never come after her again.”

This was the message from #Notinmyname spokesperson Themba Maseko to the seven-year-old girl Nicholas Ninow admitted to raping at the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2018.

Ninow was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for the rape of the minor, to five years for possession of drugs, and another five years for defeating the ends of justice. The High Court in Pretoria also ordered that his name be entered into the sex offenders’ register. Ninow will not be able to work with children, the court ruled.