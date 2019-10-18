From a 'troubled' life to a scarred victim — five must-read stories on Nicholas Ninow

Nicholas Ninow was handed a life sentence on Thursday at the Pretoria high court for raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in September 2018. His sentencing followed his testimony and that of his grandmother, psychologist and a social worker who assessed the victim.

Here are five must-read stories on Ninow:

It was the drugs

Ninow told the court on Wednesday that had it not been for the drugs, he would not have raped the girl. Ninow also told the court that he had a troubled childhood and had been exposed to drugs from as early as 13 years old, allegedly by his mother.

“All my history of fights and violence had been caused by drugs and alcohol. It's been a part of my life, practically my entire life. Sober minded I would have never done such a thing to anyone, never mind a little child.”