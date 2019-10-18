Judge Hlophe tribunal to resume more than a year after postponement

A tribunal investigating gross misconduct by Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is set to resume this month, more than a year since it was last postponed.

Hlophe was accused by constitutional court judges of trying to improperly influence them during the trial involving former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thint in the infamous arms deal.

A series of delays have meant that the matter has dragged on for more than a decade. The last time the tribunal met, Free State Judge Cagney Musi recused himself from the panel after only 20 minutes, amid complaints from Hlophe that he had made disparaging remarks about him at a social gathering.

Hlophe serves on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) responsible for recommending judges to the presidency, and his role on this committee has come under scrutiny for a perceived conflict of interest since the charges were made against him.

He has been the Western Cape's judge president since 2000 and will occupy that seat until he retires, failing conclusive findings of his guilt in the arms deal matter at the tribunal which would spark an impeachment process.

The tribunal is set to resume on Monday.