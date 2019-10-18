Man accused of raping seven-year-old is a suspect in the murder of a toddler

The man who allegedly raped seven-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng, causing injuries that eventually killed her, has been linked to a series of crimes.

Boitumelo died in the Polokwane Provincial Hospital, a week after she was attacked.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said that before the suspect was arrested, he had been on the run after allegedly committing crimes in the Marble Hall policing area during 2018.

Mojapelo said that in December 2018, the body of a two-year-old boy with head injuries was found in the bushes near Koteng village. He was later identified as Samson Sithole from Seraheng village.

Mojapelo said that the man arrested for Biotumelo's rape was the prime suspect in the murder of the boy, but he evaded arrest.