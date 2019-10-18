South Africa

Man accused of raping seven-year-old is a suspect in the murder of a toddler

18 October 2019 - 12:58 By Iavan Pijoos
Police believe they have a breakthrough in the December 2018 murder of a two-year-old boy after arresting a man for raping a seven-year-old girl who has since died.
Police believe they have a breakthrough in the December 2018 murder of a two-year-old boy after arresting a man for raping a seven-year-old girl who has since died.
Image: File photo / SUHAIB SALEM

The man who allegedly raped seven-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng, causing injuries that eventually killed her, has been linked to a series of crimes.

Boitumelo died in the Polokwane Provincial Hospital, a week after she was attacked.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said that before the suspect was arrested, he had been on the run after allegedly committing crimes in the Marble Hall policing area during 2018.

Mojapelo said that in December 2018, the body of a two-year-old boy with head injuries was found in the bushes near Koteng village. He was later identified as Samson Sithole from Seraheng village.

Mojapelo said that the man arrested for Biotumelo's rape was the prime suspect in the murder of the boy, but he evaded arrest.

Girl, 7, dies after succumbing to injuries sustained during 'rape'

A 7-year-old girl has died after she was allegedly raped two-and-a-half weeks ago
News
1 day ago

“He was arrested after the rape of the seven-year-old girl in Limpopo,” Mojapelo said.

The 34-year-old was arrested on October 3 after he was discharged from hospital after being injured in a mob attack, Mojapelo said. The mob suspected he was responsible for the rape, kidnapping and attempted murder of the seven-year-old from the Nebo policing area outside Groblersdal.

The suspect appeared in court on Thursday and the matter has been postponed to December 3. He abandoned his bail application.

“At this stage, the suspect is linked to cases of murder, attempted murder, kidnappings and rapes, but he might be linked to other cases as his profiling is still under way,”  Mojapelo said.

MORE

'Restaurants creep me out': 7-year-old girl relives rape ordeal in nightmares

The seven-year-old girl that Nicholas Ninow admitted to raping, has nightmares about him every night.
News
1 day ago

‘This is no easy matter’ – education dept on girl who succumbed to rape injuries

The Limpopo department of education has expressed its deep sadness after the passing of Boitumelo Matsekoleng who succumbed to her rape injuries this ...
News
5 hours ago

Teenager admits to raping young girls 'to cool off tension'

An 18-year-old Nigerian teenager arrested for alleged rape has admitted to sexually assaulting minors “to cool off tension”.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Abusive' salon owner seeks legal advice after being caught on camera ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cheers in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life South Africa
  4. Crowdfunding set up for suspended journalist who called Malema a 'p**s' South Africa
  5. JMPD officer killed while directing traffic on M1 in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X