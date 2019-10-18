PODCAST | South African accent led cops to murder suspect in Alaska
In September this year, Alaskan woman Kathleen Jo Henry went missing.
Her remains would later be discovered dumped off a major highway that runs through the remote US state.
Another strange discovery would lead to her alleged killer - an SD card containing video footage of her murder. On it, her killer's voice could be heard taunting her - and police say his accent gave him away.
Brian Steven Smith, a 48-year-old South African, was arrested for Henry's gruesome murder shortly afterwards. He also recently admitted to shooting another female victim in 2017 or 2018.
LISTEN to what happened:
In this week's minisode, the True Crime South Africa podcast discusses Smith's alleged crimes in Alaska and delves into the man's background.
We also discuss the murder of Karen Turner, the young pregnant mother who was viciously stabbed to death in her chalet while on holiday in Hluleka Nature Reserve in the Eastern Cape.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)
E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com