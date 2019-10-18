Primary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting pupils is suspended

The Mpumalanga education department on Friday confirmed that it had suspended a 56-year-old teacher who is alleged to have sexually assaulted eight of his pupils.

Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the suspension letter had been served on Monday after the department learnt of the allegations.

“The department has established a team to investigate the authenticity of the allegations and another team to render counselling to the affected learners,” said Zwane.

“These teams are directed to treat this matter with the sensitivity and urgency it deserves.”

Zwane said they were encouraged by the police’s swift action against the suspect.

“The department views these allegations seriously and will ensure that justice is served,” Zwane said.