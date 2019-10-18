Pupils drown during primary school beach outing

Two primary school children drowned at Eastern Beach in East London on Friday, police said.

The two, aged 13 and 14, were on a school trip when the incident took place around 12.15pm.

Their school is based in uMthatha, said Capt Mluleki Mbi.

"It is said that the learners were swimming in the sea when they experienced difficulty. The two learners … were declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Their identities will be revealed once the next of kin have been informed," said Mbi.