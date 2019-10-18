Union calls for disbandment of elite unit after claims of cops killing cops

The SA Policing Union (Sapu) on Friday called for the immediate disbandment of the specialist National Intervention Unit (NIU) after claims its members killed fellow policemen.

The union said there had been consistent allegations of this unit being a law unto itself, taking part in acts of barbarity and ill-treatment of suspects.

The union called for the dismissal of national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole claiming he was "rewarding the NIU members for their loyalty to him".

The union said it had taken note of the latest allegations that two junior officers who were accused of robbing a post office in KwaZulu-Natal in the recent past were killed during a shootout with members of the NIU earlier this month.