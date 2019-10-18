Unpaid legal fees delay Judge Hlophe tribunal proceedings

Soon after announcing that the tribunal investigating alleged gross misconduct by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe was set to resume proceedings on Monday, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal on Friday announced that the hearings had been halted once again.

This time, the payment of Hlophe’s attorney was behind the postponement.

In a statement, the tribunal said: "Regrettably, the tribunal is unable to commence with hearings due to an unresolved dispute regarding legal fees between the Office of the State Attorney and Judge President Hlophe’s attorney.

"The tribunal president, Judge Labuschagne. is exploring other avenues to ensure that the dispute is resolved to enable the tribunal to convene as soon as it is practically possible and deal with this long outstanding matter."

A new date for the hearings would be announced at a later date.