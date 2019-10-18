South Africa

What we were talking about this week - Eishkom and Bishops teacher

18 October 2019
Eskom's rolling power cuts dominated South Africans' Google searches this week.
Image: John Liebenberg

"Load-shedding" garnered more than 200,000 Google searches on Wednesday - the day Eskom instituted level-two electricity power cuts for the first time in more than six months.

South Africans also generated more than 50,000 search queries for "Fiona Viotti" on Sunday, an additional 50,000 search queries for "Bishops teacher" on Monday, and 20,000 search queries for "Fiona Viotti Videos"  on Thursday.

Viotti, who generated more than 170,000 combined Google searches this week, was thrust into the spotlight on Sunday when allegations of serious misconduct were brought against her for an alleged sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil at Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch. By Thursday of this week, explicit pictures and videos allegedly featuring the teacher circulated on social media and were reportedly uploaded on to a popular adult entertainment website.

In other trending searches on Google this week, more than 20,000 search queries were generated for "MultiChoice" on Tuesday as a fire broke out at a Randburg office of the satellite TV company, forcing staff to evacuate.

Another 20,000 search queries were generated on Saturday for "Eliud Kipchoge", the Kenyan athlete who became the first person to complete a marathon in under two hours.

